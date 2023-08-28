For the first time in a long time, the Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team will have a new head coach.
Bethany Rewerts has spent the last 13 years on the volleyball staff, but this is the first year as head coach of the varsity team. Joining her on the staff is Nicole Kramer, Melanie Klemp, Emily Sand and Noel McMillin.
Last year, the Go-Hawks went 30-19 with a 4-1 conference record, but they will only be returning three letter winners from that team.
Katelyn Eggena, Sydney Bienemann and Maddie Leary all return. Eggena had 93 kills last year and 75 blocks. Bienemann will be the main setter once again after tallying 948 assists. She is also key on defense with 126 digs and 45 blocks last year.
“We have athletes that embrace the challenge to improve,” Rewerts said. “These athletes bring positive energy to the gym each day.”
W-SR will have to navigate some inexperience on the squad, but each day is a learning experience.
“Inexperience is our biggest weakness,” Rewerts said. “I’m expecting us to compete. I would like to see us over .500, but I also know that we are going to be gaining experience, knowledge and confidence each game we play.”