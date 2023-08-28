VINTON-Surrounded by his loving family, Wade Glenn Henkel, 58, passed away at his home following a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Wade was born March 16, 1965 in Vinton, the son of David and Judy (Henkle) Henkel. He attended school in Vinton, graduating in 1983. He then attended Hawkeye Community College earning a degree in graphic arts. Wade worked along side his parents in the family business, Henkel’s Service and Repair.
Wade enjoyed the “natural world”. His happiest times were when he was spending time with horses, old cars, farming, hunting, fishing and enjoying the company of family and friends.
Left to cherish Wade’s memory are his parents, Dave and Judy Henkel; sister, Becky (Barry) Shaw; daughter, Katherine Jacobsen; nephews, Bryce and Broc Shaw; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Wade was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity of their choice.
