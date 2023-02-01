Benton’s Sam Wallace realized hard work pays off early in his Bobcat football career, which ultimately led to the senior committing to his potential and signing with Upper Iowa football on Wednesday surrounded by coaches and teammates.
“It feels real now, signing to play football for four more years,” Wallace said. “I’m excited to get this show on the road in July. I know I want to continue doing this.”
Wallace began generating interest as a sophomore in the 2020 season, his production increasing as a junior (214 yards on 22 receptions, 22 tackles, one interception) and senior (525 yards on 26 receptions, 32 tackles, two interceptions). He earned All-District honors in his last two seasons with the Bobcats, helping the team to back-to-back State playoff berths in 2021 and 2022.
“I really wanted to stay in state, and Upper Iowa felt like home,” Wallace said. “I loved meeting the coaching staff, liked the small town feel and the facilities. I want to be a part of putting them back on the map.”
The senior expects to play as a safety or cornerback at the next level. Wallace will move to Fayette in July to begin his college career.
“I want to be a more physical player, transform my body into a college athlete,” Wallace said. “I’ll continue to work hard to condition myself and be ready to make those hits. I can’t wait for this chance.”
Outside of football, Wallace has also qualified in eight State track events and represented the Bobcats in two Drake Relay events last season. He is the son of Kim and Joe Wallace of Atkins.