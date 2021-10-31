The WaMac has announced conference honors for the West division, featuring athletes from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Benton senior Grace Embretson was selected First Team All-Conference after totaling 705 assists (second in WaMaC West), 207 kills (ninth in WaMaC West) and 260 digs (10th in WaMaC West). Senior teammate Alyssa Tegeler also represented Benton as a First Team selection in her lone season with the Bobcats, totalling 340 kills (tied for first in WaMaC West), 67 total blocks (second in WaMaC West), and 57 service aces (led WaMaC West). VS senior Brynn Patterson repeated as a First Team selection after totalling 230 kills (sixth in WaMaC West), 219 digs (14th in WaMaC West), and 168 assists (ninth in WaMaC West).
Both Benton and VS were well represented in the Second Team All-Conference picks. Benton sophomore Piper Nelson was named Second Team after totaling 239 kills (fifth in WaMaC West), 210 digs (16th in WaMaC West), and 36 aces (ninth in WaMaC West). Junior teammate Olivia Janss was selected after totaling 304 digs (sixth in WaMaC West) and serving efficiency of 96.9 percent on 193 attempts (second in WaMaC West). For VS, senior Kate Hyland repeated as Second Team selection after totaling 361 digs (fourth in WaMaC West) and a serving efficiency of 96.1 percent on 280 attempts (third in WaMaC West). VS junior earned her first conference honor totaling 525 assists (fourth in WaMaC West), 259 digs (11th in WaMaC West) and a serving efficiency of 97 percent on 404 attempts (led WaMaC West).
Each school was awarded two WaMaC Recognitions this season:
Benton: Junior Addison Phillips (132 kills, 207 digs, 94.2 serving efficiency) and sophomore Emma Townsley (59 kills, 103 digs, 92.7 serving efficiency)
Center Point-Urbana: Freshman Gracie Hoskins (271 digs, 32 aces) and senior Keely Franck (143 digs, 24 aces)
VS: Senior Aly Smith (135 kills, 32 blocks) and senior Sam Walton (191 kills, 96 digs)