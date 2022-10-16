MOUNT VERNON — Postseason volleyball is underway, but first Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg got one last round of matches in at the 2022 WaMaC Volleyball tournament on Thursday at Mount Vernon.
The Vikettes received a first round bye in the tournament, yet were matched up with 4A third-ranked Marion in the second round. VS came out with a 6-3 start in the first set, but a timeout and adjustments by the Wolves got them back on top, taking the final seven points in a 25-16 win. Marion gave no quarter to VS in the second set, winning 25-8 and moving the Vikettes to the backside of the tournament bracket.
VS attempted to bounce back as they faced 3A ninth-ranked Solon looking to even the score after a loss earlier in the season to the Trojans. The Vikettes again came out with a strong start and took the first set 28-26 in a tight battle. The Trojans won the second set 25-21 and the third set 15-13 even as VS rallied back.
“I felt like we didn’t play to our full potential,” VS coach Devin Kearns said. “We have to learn how to push ourselves to be more consistent, motivate each other. We got out strong in both games and put ourselves in a hole.”
CPU also faced a ranked foe right off the bat in 4A sixth-ranked West Delaware. Both sets were close against the Hawks, but the Stormin’ Pointers lost both 25-19, 25-21 as they continued to tweak their rotation due to an injury.
Meanwhile, Benton started off their day with a win over Independence (25-13, 25-19) behind nine kills from senior Addison Phillips. The Bobcats were outgunned by 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon 25-12, 25-9 in the quarterfinals, yet bounced back in the consolation bracket with a convincing win over CPU 25-16, 25-19 to end the day.
“The girls came out and played their heart out,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “Any of these WaMaC teams are tough. We were on our A game against Independence, CPU tonight. Our serving took CPU out of what they wanted to run. Addie Phillips was a big kicker in that match.”
All three teams played in the first round of Regionals on Monday. The second round is Wednesday and the Regional final will be held on Tuesday.