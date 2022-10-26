As the state enjoys its final week of the volleyball season next week, the WaMaC has released conference honors for the 2022 season, with Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton and Center Point-Urbana each well-represented.
On First Team All-WaMaC, Vinton-Shellsburg is represented by seniors Abby Davis (500+ digs, 89.6 serve success, 25 aces) and Brylee Bruce (500+ digs, 178 kills, 340 digs, 98.2 serve sucess). Both Vikettes were unanimous selections. Benton junior Piper Nelson was also a unanimous First Team selection after totaling 429 kills (fourth in Class 3A), 358 digs and a 90.5 serve success (36 aces). CPU sophomores Gracie Hoskins (322 digs, 89.3 serve success, 36 aces) and Addy Tupa (135 kills, 255 digs, 92.9 serve success) round out area First Team honorees.
VS senior Alyssa Griffith (178 kills, 88 blocks, 90 digs) was selected Second Team All-WaMaC alongside Benton seniors Addison Phillips (285 kills, 283 digs) and Olivia Janss (390 digs, 91.7 serve success), and CPU sophomores Logan Keller (400 assists, 96 kills, 95.6 serve success) and Sydney Maue (166 kills, 45 blocks).
Each school was also honored with two WaMaC Recognition selections. VS: junior Ashlyn Murray (206 kills, 255 assists, 243 digs, 93.1 serve success) and senior Ashlie Meyer (181 kills, 294 digs, 94.2 serve success). Benton: junior Emma Townsley (432 assists, 88 kills, 93.3 serve success, 33 aces) and sophomore Mabry Sadler (256 assists, 143 digs, 93.3 serve success). CPU: senior Taylor Luscomb (186 kills, 81 digs, 25 blocks) and junior Paige Foltz (112 kills, 48 blocks, 93.1 serve success).