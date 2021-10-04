VINTON-Wanda Lorene (Thordsen) Nielsen McNitt, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Vinton with Pastor Richard Jumper officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. Wanda’s wishes were to have her body cremated and her ashes buried next to her parents at Woodbridge Cemetery near Buchanan, Iowa at a later date.
Wanda was born on June 5, 1931 to William and Ruth (Hunter) Thordsen. Growing up one of three children of a farmer during the great depression, she knew what hard work was as well as when and how to be frugal. Just like her father, the Lord blessed Wanda with the gift of music in her soul and she enjoyed singing and playing both the piano and accordion most of her life. She also loved to make beautiful hand-stitched quilts which she gave as gifts, playing games (especially Scrabble and Yahtzee), playing cards and travel whenever possible.
Although Wanda was a trained bookkeeper and secretary by trade, perhaps her most notable job was that of owner/operator of “Wanda’s Café”. She was an excellent cook and customers enjoyed her home-style cooking and fresh pies prepared from scratch. Through her years in the café, she was able to meet many people-many of whom became life-long friends.
Wanda married George Nielsen January 22, 1950. To this union, five children were born. After 34 years of marriage, they were divorced. Several years later, Wanda married Bert McNitt. They later divorced having no children together.
Survivors to cherish Wanda’s memory are four of her children: Rick (Barb) Nielsen, Randy Nielsen, Anna Karleen (Carl) Gray and Phillip (Lora) Nielsen; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Allen Nielsen; parents; brother, George Thordsen; and sister, Nelda Chaffee.
Wanda has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary in Vinton where she proudly served as past-president.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Wanda and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.