FAIRBANK — Pitching and defense.
Hailey Wehling’s two-run single helped, as well.
In a far cry from the first meeting, Wapsie Valley utilized pitching and defense to hold off Hudson, 4-0, during the Class 2A Region 6 first round contest Friday.
Anna Curley kept the Pirates (15-21) at bay, mixing three strikeouts in and watching her defense collect 12 flyout or popups, including one by the pitcher herself.
“There are eight other people; I’m only one. They definitely put in the work tonight,” Curley said. “When we played them earlier this year (a 14-2 victory), it went pretty well for me. I knew what they liked and didn’t like. I just tried to be as prepared as possible.”
Catcher Reagan Barnes snared two infield popups of her own and gunned down Calli Heinzerling trying to steal second in the fifth. Hudson stranded nine runners, with none moving beyond second base.
“We’ve been focusing on practicing during the time our games are at,” leftfielder Hailey Wehling said. “Especially in left and center, and for third base, at our field it’s hard to see the ball at times because of the sun. Practicing at those times has been helpful so we can make even the routine plays.”
Added Barnes, “The past couple days, we’ve been defensive focused during practice. We had infield practice (this morning), which we went really hard in and just focused in on.”
Wehling followed a top-of-the-sixth running catch in foul territory with an insurance-runs single in the bottom frame for the Warriors (13-12).
Barnes led off with a single and moved to second on Curley’s one-out single. A flyout advanced courtesy runners Maya Barnes and Kalle Voy, then Wehling got hold of a 1-2 pitch and drove it up the middle for a 4-0 score.
“I feel like I had two strikes, so I was trying to find something I could get my hands too and maybe drive,” Wehling said. “I couldn’t let anything too close go. I wanted to put the ball in play, focus on getting nice contact.”
It was the final surge for Wapsie’s offense against Hudson’s Ella Engel.
The home team led 2-0 after Sydney Matthias’ fifth-inning fielder’s choice scored Peyton Curley. Wapsie started with Elle Voy’s second-inning solo home run to open the scoring.
The Warriors managed 10 hits, but six — two apiece — came from the combination of Anna and Peyton Curley and Reagan Barnes. Taylor Buhr, Matthias, Elle Voy and Wehling accounted for the others.
“We all just had a lot of energy, were really hyped and worked well together,” Barnes said.
UP NEXT
The Warriors play Wednesday at East Marshall (23-7) in a Region 6 quarterfinal. Game time is 7 p.m.