FAIRBANK — Respond.
Must respond.
It was all Kane Schmitz thought as he walked off the mound after Game 2’s top of the sixth inning Monday.
Schmitz was on the mound as Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli scored three runs in the frame to level the scoreline. The responsibility was everyone’s, but as the deliverer of the ball, much of it was his.
Schmitz gained payback in the bottom of the sixth, with a run batted in single breaking the deadlock and helping Wapsie score four in their half for an eventual 8-4 win.
The Warriors completed the 8-0, 8-4 sweep to push themselves into a first-place North Iowa Cedar League East tie with Jesup. The J-Hawks have the tiebreaker against Wapsie (10-9, 5-2) after winning two of three in the season series, but the positioning was more important.
“We needed to; we knew we had to win the game to move up in the conference standings,” Schmitz said. “This was our biggest conference doubleheader of the year. And we got those insurance runs so we’d be comfortable on the mound the next inning.”
Benton Hyde led off the sixth with a single off reliever Rhys Land and moved to third on a steal and error.
Schmitz came up two batters later and laced a one-out single to right for a 5-4 score. Austin Klink walked, and Jacob Schoer was hit. Tucker Ladeburg’s sacrifice fly scored Schmitz for a two-run lead, and Justus Kelely walked to load the bases again. Manny Huebner’s ball to right was misplayed and two runs scored on the error.
“Scoring put pressure on them for the next inning,” Ladeburg said. “It just shakes them when you get a hit, get a run, keep rallying.”
Added Schoer, “I think that’s one of the best things we have going. We can bounce back from losses. We’re continuing to work.”
Schmitz fell one batter short of throwing a complete game after hitting the pitch limit. He allowed 13 hits and two walks but gave up just three earned runs and struck out four. Klink came in for a five-pitch strikeout.
“We knew we’d have good pitching. We just needed to clean up the fielding and hitting,” Ladeburg said. “That’s what we did. We hit well, pitched really well. That adds up to wins.”
The bottom of the sixth — and the 11 runners stranded in the second game, as well — was part of a bigger issue for S-F-T head coach Brett Meyer.
As was the defense’s seven errors across the doubleheader.
“Same thing both times,” he said. “We played them tough, but one or two mistakes led to another one or two, and it snowballed. That was the difference in both of them. So far, we’ve done a good job of limiting those big innings.
“Tonight, we couldn’t do it.”
The doubleheader was moved from Sumner because field conditions were unplayable. The single game scheduled for June 23 is set for Sumner.
In the opener, Jaymison Howard cruised through four innings for S-F-T (5-5, 2-3) and gave way to Noah Henderson. Henderson and the defense promptly gave up seven runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Tatum Nuss was 4 for 6 and labored through 4 1/3 innings as the Game 2 starter on his birthday. Cade Trainor was also 4 for 6 and Davis VanSickle went 3 for 4 with an RBI.
“We’re hitting the ball a lot better,” Meyer said. “If we’re at our place tonight, we probably have three home runs. There’s not much you can do about that, but if the guys keep hitting the ball hard, good things will happen.”
The Warriors fell, 4-2, Friday at Denver, but came back with 23 hits Monday. Schoer went 6 for 7 while Blake Hesse was 3 for six with three RBI and Ladeburg was 2 for 6 with three RBI. Hyde went 3 for 7.
Traeton Sauerbrei scattered five hits and five strikeouts in a complete-game opener.
“We bounced back well from the loss,” Schoer added. “It’s always good to get a couple days of rest and kind of take your mind off of things. Go have some fun and come back and do your best.”