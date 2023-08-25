The 2023 Wapsie Valley football team is, in alphabetical order: Chase Ackerman, Jackson Adair, Braden Bantz, Jordyn Bates, Ari Behnke, Tanner Bergmann, Briggs Boehme, Gavin Brown, Ian Buzynski, Hunter Curley, Tanner Curley, Kanen Decker, Jonah Frost, Jayden Griese, Reece Hagenow, Blake Hesse, Manny Huebner, TJ Joecken, Carter Kaufman, Brock Kleitsch, Tucker Ladeburg, Drew Lansing, Josh Leistikow, Andrew Matthias, Garrett Miller, Jack Munk, Aidan Oldfather, Luke Riordan, Drew Sauerbrei, Traeton Sauerbrei, Carver Schares, Caleb Schneider, Jacob Schoer, Garet Shannon, Braden Strottman, Andrew Tiedt, Dallas Tisue, Krayton Zimmerman.Team managers are Caitlyn Reckhemmer, far left front row, and Ava Meyer, far right front row. Cheerleaders are, in alphabetical order, Ela Adamson, Ava Auel, Mikayla Bixeman, Gwen Forsyth, Maren Jones, Addisyn McElhose, Norah Oldfather, Madyson Richards, Kylie Strottman, Ella Weepie, Veronica Wittenburg.Wapsie Valley's coaching staff is head coach Duane Foster and assistant coaches Ben Hogan, Cody Jones, Clint Munk, Casey O’Donnell, Joey Rigdon, Kobe Risse, Zane Sittig, Chase Weber.