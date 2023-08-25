For your information
Head coach: Duane Foster (Third season, 15-6)
2022: 7-3 (5-1 A District 3)
2022 postseason: 1-1, A second round
Key returnees: Chase Ackerman (Jr., RB/LB, 25.5 tackles); Tucker Ladeburg (Sr., OL/DL, 12 tackles); Traeton Sauerbrei (Sr., RB/DB, 373 rush yards, 9 TD; 11.5 tackles); Jacob Schoer (Jr., OL/DL, 27.5 tackles, one sack)
Newcomers: Hunter Curley (Soph., RB/S), Kanen Decker (Jr., QB/DB, 16.5 tackles), Manny Huebner (Sr., WR/CB), Brock Kleitsch (Sr., RB/DB), Drew Lansing (Jr., TE/DE, 4.5 tackles), Garrett Miller (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Sauerbrei (Sr., TE/DB, 8.5 tackles), Dallas Tisue (Jr., RB/DB)
What They’re Saying
“Honestly coming into the season, I thought it would be rough to put everything together. With that big senior class of leaving last year, we had a lot of key roles that needed to be filled for us to be a competitive football team. But after the first week of practice, I think everyone on the team knows how great we can be. A lot of guys have stepped up and proven that they are ready to help us win and that’s what we plan to do.” — Ian Buzynski
“I feel like we can do a lot of good things. I love this team, the way we’ve been working and practicing. But it’s one week at a time. We have to go one week at a time, one day at a time. Win the day.” — Manny Huebner
“This is going to be a special football team/ I would say several people are counting us out from us losing so many seniors from last year. We have guys to fill every spot and be the best football team we can be. We have been putting in a lot of work as a team and we emphasize, win today, today is the only thing that matters.” — Jacob Schoer
“We have a younger team coming out; we lost a lot of seniors. So a lot of people think we’re going to be as good. But a lot of them are stepping up and we’ll be a stronger team, just one with not a lot of experience to start. We have a lot of talent, we just need experience.” — Dallas Tisue