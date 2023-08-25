WV Fball

The 2023 Wapsie Valley football team is, in alphabetical order: Chase Ackerman, Jackson Adair, Braden Bantz, Jordyn Bates, Ari Behnke, Tanner Bergmann, Briggs Boehme, Gavin Brown, Ian Buzynski, Hunter Curley, Tanner Curley, Kanen Decker, Jonah Frost, Jayden Griese, Reece Hagenow, Blake Hesse, Manny Huebner, TJ Joecken, Carter Kaufman, Brock Kleitsch, Tucker Ladeburg, Drew Lansing, Josh Leistikow, Andrew Matthias, Garrett Miller, Jack Munk, Aidan Oldfather, Luke Riordan, Drew Sauerbrei, Traeton Sauerbrei, Carver Schares, Caleb Schneider, Jacob Schoer, Garet Shannon, Braden Strottman, Andrew Tiedt, Dallas Tisue, Krayton Zimmerman.Team managers are Caitlyn Reckhemmer, far left front row, and Ava Meyer, far right front row. Cheerleaders are, in alphabetical order, Ela Adamson, Ava Auel, Mikayla Bixeman, Gwen Forsyth, Maren Jones, Addisyn McElhose, Norah Oldfather, Madyson Richards, Kylie Strottman, Ella Weepie, Veronica Wittenburg.Wapsie Valley's coaching staff is head coach Duane Foster and assistant coaches Ben Hogan, Cody Jones, Clint Munk, Casey O’Donnell, Joey Rigdon, Kobe Risse, Zane Sittig, Chase Weber.

 Gidal Kaiser | Oelwein Daily Register

Head coach: Duane Foster (Third season, 15-6)

2022: 7-3 (5-1 A District 3)

2022 postseason: 1-1, A second round

Key returnees: Chase Ackerman (Jr., RB/LB, 25.5 tackles); Tucker Ladeburg (Sr., OL/DL, 12 tackles); Traeton Sauerbrei (Sr., RB/DB, 373 rush yards, 9 TD; 11.5 tackles); Jacob Schoer (Jr., OL/DL, 27.5 tackles, one sack)

Newcomers: Hunter Curley (Soph., RB/S), Kanen Decker (Jr., QB/DB, 16.5 tackles), Manny Huebner (Sr., WR/CB), Brock Kleitsch (Sr., RB/DB), Drew Lansing (Jr., TE/DE, 4.5 tackles), Garrett Miller (Jr., RB/LB), Drew Sauerbrei (Sr., TE/DB, 8.5 tackles), Dallas Tisue (Jr., RB/DB)

What They’re Saying

“Honestly coming into the season, I thought it would be rough to put everything together. With that big senior class of leaving last year, we had a lot of key roles that needed to be filled for us to be a competitive football team. But after the first week of practice, I think everyone on the team knows how great we can be. A lot of guys have stepped up and proven that they are ready to help us win and that’s what we plan to do.” — Ian Buzynski

“I feel like we can do a lot of good things. I love this team, the way we’ve been working and practicing. But it’s one week at a time. We have to go one week at a time, one day at a time. Win the day.” — Manny Huebner

“This is going to be a special football team/ I would say several people are counting us out from us losing so many seniors from last year. We have guys to fill every spot and be the best football team we can be. We have been putting in a lot of work as a team and we emphasize, win today, today is the only thing that matters.” — Jacob Schoer

“We have a younger team coming out; we lost a lot of seniors. So a lot of people think we’re going to be as good. But a lot of them are stepping up and we’ll be a stronger team, just one with not a lot of experience to start. We have a lot of talent, we just need experience.” — Dallas Tisue

