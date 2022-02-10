Sliding over to the driver’s seat.
Austin Jeanes takes over as softball head coach, replacing Liz Bergman. He has been as assistant coach for multiple varsity teams and has coached junior high track and football.
“We are excited for Coach Jeanes moving into his first varsity coaching position,” WV Athletic Director Brett Bergman said. “He is young, full of new ideas and he is extremely motivated. Our student athletes currently love to play for coach Jeanes and he cares deeply about Wapsie Valley.”
Bergman also announced a shift in the golf staff. Brenda Roberts and Haley Tiedt will be co-coaches of the golf program. Roberts has been the girls coach for years while Tiedt moves from a volunteer assistant to co-head coach.
“We are transitioning to a co-head coach golf set with our boys and girls golf teams,” Bergman said. “Haley is a first year head coach; she volunteered with our golf team last year.
“Brenda has been with our girls golf program for years. We are excited for them to be co-leading our boys and girls golf teams.”