VINTON – Tim Ward had a great Sunday.
His Monday was even better.
After scoring a convincing victory in the Prelude to the 44th Anniversary Race for IMCA Modifieds Sunday night, the Friesen Performance IMCA Modified driver made a repeat visit to victory lane and earned a $4,400 payday winning Monday’s anniversary special at Benton County Speedway.
From an outside front row start, Ward traded the top spot with polesitter Jake McBirnie throughout the early stages of the Beaty Excavating 44-lapper.
Once settled into the lead, Ward ran the top side and built a two second advantage over McBirnie and Dakota Sproul.
Ward maintained his lead until he drifted off the top of turn two just past the midway point. While his margin out front was gone, he returned to the speedway in time to stay within striking distance of McBirnie.
The two again traded slide jobs until Ward was able to wrestle the lead away for the duration a short time later on his way to victory.
Tom Berry Jr., who started in row six, made his way into contention around the midway point and traded the runner-up spot with McBirnie until he secured the position for good after a lengthy battle. McBirnie ran third at the line ahead of Tripp Gaylord, who started alongside Berry and advanced eight positions.
Dylan Van Wyk appeared to be on his way to an easy win in the 25-lapper for the Friesen Performance IMCA Northern SportMods presented by Houdek Auto Center. That was until mechanical problems sidelined him a few laps into that event.
Shane Paris inherited the point for the ensuing restart and broke free from the pack while Jarett Franzen was working through traffic from his 16th starting spot
Franzen, who was chasing traffic around the low side of the speedway, made his way into the lead following a mid-race restart and took the $1,800 checkers ahead of a hard-charging Tony Olson, who started 18th.
Paris came home third ahead of Joe Docekal.
Lukas Rick continued his winning ways in the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by iHeart Radio. Rick, who also won the track’s first two track points races of the year, was victorious in Monday’s special event after securing the lead late in that 15-lapper.
Early race leader Stephen Randall finished second ahead of Matt Miller and Nolan Tuttle.
Racing resumes next Sunday, June 4, with a special event for the INEX Legends presented by Legends.Direct and the annual candy dash, which will feature well over 1,000 Lbs. of candy up-for-grabs on the front stretch during intermission for the kids in attendance.
More details on the June 4 event will be made available this week at BCSBullRing.com and @BCSBullRing on Facebook.