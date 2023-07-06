Benton County Warranty Deeds, July 3 to July 7, 20203
July 3, 2023
Laura and Terry Hook convey to Julie Ann Ballard, real estate in Sections 27 and 26, Iowa Township.
Roberta L Zeadow Estate conveys to Michael P and Jessica D Rippel, real estate in Section 29, Taylor Township.
Margaret M Ure, Joan Jones and Christine Wilhelm convey to Wesley J and Laura J Sedlacek, real estate in Lot 48, Feather Ridge Third Addition, Atkins.
John David Isbell and Justin P Isbell convey to John and Victoria A Long, real estate in Lot 8, Block 2, Sells Addition, Vinton.