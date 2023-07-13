Benton County Warranty Deeds, July 9 to 14, 2023
Benton County Courthouse
July 10, 2023
Jena L and Benjamin R Tarvin convey to Karen S Hanover, real estate in Section 20, Florence Township.
Duane A and Danielle Rinderknecht convey to Megan D Rinderknecht, real estate in Lot 13, Block 18, and Lot 14, Block 8, Keystone.
July 11, 2023
Chelsea Savings Bank conveys to Schwab Properties Inc., real estate in Parcel C, Block 17, Blair’s Addition, Belle Plaine, and Parcel D, Section 19, Iowa Township.
Aisha Yvonne Quest conveys to Courtney Lynn Manley, real estate in Lots 5 and 4, Auditor’s Plant No. 6.
Greg M and Jessica R Clark convey to Thomas J Bitter, real estate in Lots 17 and 18, Clover Heights Addition, Urbana, Parcel C, Section 34, Polk Township.