Benton County Warranty Deeds, Aug. 14 to 18, 2023
Aug. 14, 2023
Stone Ridge Developing Inc. conveys to Cedar Ridge Homes Inc., real estate in Lot 7, Stone Ridge First Addition, Atkins.
Vicktoria R Harvey conveys to Lane Anderson, real estate in Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, East Lawn Addition, Newhall.
Aug. 15, 2023
Judith A Thurman conveys to Kyle and Hailey Rose Foster, real estate in Section 25, Taylor Township.
Aug. 16, 2023
Daniel A and Kara M Charlier convey to Lucas Scott, real estate in Lot 5, Block 10, Taylor and Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg.
Donald I Haefner Estate conveys to Katrina A Bee, real estate in Lot 2, Block 1, New Vinton, Vinton.
Lance J and Rachel Hinschberger convey to John M Poprick III, real estate in Lot 16, Sweet and Milner’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
The Jason and Brandy Williams Family Trust conveys to William L Brandt and Susan E Haley, real estate in Lot 2, Terrace Green Estates First Addition.
Judith K Nicely-Kesl conveys to Belmont Properties LLC, real estate in Lot 2, Block 3, Hutton’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Aaron Thomas Pingenot conveys to Lukas I Kearns, real estate in Block 1, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Jeffrey D Ferres conveys to Luke Granger, real estate in Lot 9, J & D Subdivision, Urbana.
Jeffrey D Ferres conveys to Danny Dean Lane III, real estate in Section 36, Cedar Township.
John A Lokenvitz conveys to Taylor Made Construction LLC, real estate in Lot 39, Patten Cedar River Access First Addition.
Aug. 18, 2023
Niles R Bierschenk Revocable Trust conveys to Robert Campbell, real estate in Lot 20, Weichman’s Fifth Addition, Newhall.
Charles and Verna Patten convey to Larry James and Wanda Lee Schares, real estate in Lot 67, Patten Cedar River Access Third Addition.
Thomas D and Jonna K Darland convey to John and Phyllis Micke, real estate in Parcel A, Lot 7, Urbana Towne Centre Second Addition, Urbana
Aaron Russell and Kadi McVay convey to David D and Julie A Kaestner, real estate in Lot 13, Ridgeview Fifth Addition, Atkins.
Jared D and Abigail M Gosse convey to Michael Roeding, real estate in Lot 5, Block 7, New Vinton