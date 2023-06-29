June 26, 2023
Sarah Dietze conveys to J Newlin, real estate in Lots 10 and 9, Block 2, North View Addition, Van Horne.
Timothy and Marsha Furlong convey to Kristina J Barber and Ida O Bontrager, real estate in Lot 7, Block 15, Tilford’s Addition to South Vinton, Vinton.
Phillip Kleese conveys to Sharon R and Roy W Rinderknecht, real estate in Lot 4, Block 1, Blossom’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
June 27, 2023
CDB Investments LLC conveys to John and Michelle Jones, real estate in Lot 5, Block 32, Blair’s Second Addition, Belle Plaine.