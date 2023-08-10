Aug. 7, 2023
Donald G and Kay A Peacock convey to Brookside Management LLC, real estate in Lots 2 and 6, Block 1, Runyon’s Addition, Shellsburg.
Michael D and Wendy L Jellison convey to Janell M Thomas and Carla Loverink, real estate in Lots 6 and 7, Block 2, Belle Plaine.
Krystal K Geiger conveys to Andrew S and Kelsey J McWilliams, real estate in Lot 7, Block 8, New Vinton.
Prairie Creek Properties LLC conveys to Bryan and Jennifer Bearbower, real estate in Parcel C, Section 25, Taylor Township.
Aug. 8, 2023
Douglas R Tumilty Revocable Trust and Kathy D Tumilty Revocable Trust convey to Seokhan and Haerim Song, real estate in Block 3, Froning’s First Addition, Vinton.
Thomas R and Sheryl S Sandersfeld convey to Kristine A Pope, real estate in Lot 9, Dumont’s Addition, Belle Plaine.
Zackary and Sabrina Phillips and Nicholas D and Olivia Landsdown convey to Noah and Amber Sinkey, real estate in Lot 4, Block 1, Wentz Addition, Belle Plaine.
Rachel M Werning conveys to Janetta J Schmuecker, real estate in Parce A, Lot 25, Stone Ridge Addition, Atkins.
Terry L Lint Estate conveys to Vallarie K and Jimmie A Anderson, real estate in Lot 4, Block 3, John Holtz Addition, Garrison.
Aug. 9, 2023
Beryl L Scott Estate conveys to Sheila A Arjes, real estate in Lot 2, Block 5, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Betty Mildred Carlson Estate conveys to Alan E and Lynn M Carlson, real estate in Parcel A, Section 4, Harrison Township, and Section 5, Harrison Township.
Susan K Hansen conveys to Valerie Obadal, real estate in Lot 1, Budd’s Second Addition, and Lot 13, Budd’s First Addition, Vinton.
JDN Acres LLC conveys to Kristine L and Michael Rummel, real estate in Parcel D, Section 17, Florence Township.