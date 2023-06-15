Benton County Warranty Deeds, June 12-16, 2023
June 13, 2023
Marshall T and Rebekah L Mullenix convey to Timothy and Shawna Kurth, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, New Vinton, Vinton.
Scott David and Melissa Anne Tandy convey to Douglas and Julia Laughridge, real estate in Block 29, WF Williams Addition, Vinton.
Virginia Gay Trust and City of Vinton Iowa convey to Donald G and Kay A Peacock, real estate in Lots 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70, 71, 72, 73 and 74, Anderson Creek Estates Second Addition, Vinton.
Virginia Gay Trust and City of Vinton conveys to United Homes and Remodeling LLC, real estate in Lot 25, Anderson Creek Estates Second Addition, Vinton.
Aaron and Brittany Seaton convey to Jason Colsch, real estate in Section 14, Taylor Township.
Hunter WD Newman conveys to Tyler J Sikkema and Amanda R Brainerd, real estate in Section 27, Benton Township.
Irene I Johnston, David Paglusch and Lori A Weekly convey to Benjamin D and Paul M Holland, real estate in Lots 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, Section 30, Benton Township.
Jerry W and Victoria J Kennon convey to Nicholas D Thompson, real estate in Parcel D, Section 30, Benton Township.