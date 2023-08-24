Aug. 21, 2023
Charles R Snider conveys to WW13 LLC, real estate in Lot 136, Clover Ridge Addition Part 3, Walford.
Lynn and Brenda F Selk convey to Jeffrey A Selk, real estate in Section 27, Homer Township.
Christopher and Melissa Struck convey to Alicia A Sill, real estate in Lots 8 and 9, Block 3, Hamann’s Addition, Keystone.
Aug. 22, 2023
Byron F Holst Revocable Trust conveys to Gary W Hieser and Vera E Jordan-Heiser, real estate in Lot 3, Pleasant Hill First Addition, Atkins, Outlot C, Pleasant Hill Second Addition, Atkins.
Jason L and Jennifer A Hummel convey to Keegan A and Mackenzie M Wright, real estate in Lots 5, 2 and 4, Block 5, Keystone.
William and Teresa A Selken convey to MSP Properties of Minnesota LP, Parcel D, Section 14, Kane Township.
David L and Laurie A Lempia convey to Garrett T and Mataya L Betenbender, real estate in Section 25, Polk Township.