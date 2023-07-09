Benton County Warranty Deeds, July 3 to July 7, 20203
July 3, 2023
Laura and Terry Hook convey to Julie Ann Ballard, real estate in Sections 27 and 26, Iowa Township.
Roberta L Zeadow Estate conveys to Michael P and Jessica D Rippel, real estate in Section 29, Taylor Township.
Margaret M Ure, Joan Jones and Christine Wilhelm convey to Wesley J and Laura J Sedlacek, real estate in Lot 48, Feather Ridge Third Addition, Atkins.
John David Isbell and Justin P Isbell convey to John and Victoria A Long, real estate in Lot 8, Block 2, Sells Addition, Vinton.
July 5, 2023
MRP Acquisitions LLC conveys to Mackenzie Helen Ford, real estate in Parcel A, Section 29, Jackson Township.
Kathryn M Waterman conveys to Kathy A and Gorden L Jacobsen, real estate in Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 12, Atkins.
July 6, 2023
Vinton Braille School LLC conveys to FIDC 166 LCC, real estate in Lot 33, Mary Ingalls Subdivision, Vinton.