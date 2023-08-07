Benton County Warranty Deeds, July 31 to Aug. 4, 2023
July 31, 2023
Norma J Andresen Estate conveys to Rick L and Denise E Andresen, real estate in Parcel A, Section 15, Kane Township.
Janetta J Schmuecker conveys to Auston J Earhart, real estate in Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11, Rammelsberg & Williams Eighth Addition, Atkins.
Kody Seaton and Dana Seaton convey to Cameron L Hunziker, real estate in Lot 2, Block 19, Tilford’s Second Addition to South Vinton, Vinton.
Travis and Jessica Scott convey to Betterton Real Estate Properties LLC, real estate in Section 14, Benton Township, Raue’s Cabin Site 13.
Caleb IM Vincent and Meredith L Vincent convey to Austin S Garn, real estate in Parcel A, Section 28, Polk Township.
Aug. 1, 2023
Mattison Deeg and Kyle Deeg convey to Jess J King, real estate in Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 1, JW Turner’s Addition, Watkins.
Hills Bank & Trust Company conveys to Forseen Enterprises LLC, real estate in Lots 2 and 3, Block 3, Sells Addition, Vinton.
Laird Enterprises LC conveys to Building Concepts Inc., real estate in Lot 18, Laird’s First Addition, Urbana.
Aug. 2, 2023
Matthew P and Alexis O’Brien convey to Nicole and Ryan Bulicek, real estate in Lot 6, Franzenburg’s Third Addition, Keystone.
Aug. 3, 2023
Complete Home Services and Improvements LLC conveys to Justin Walden, real estate in Lot 1, Block 3, and Lot 6, Block 6, Henry’s Addition to Belle Plaine.
Ronald E and Patricia L Phelps convey to Nevin J and Melissa M Fraley, real estate in Parcel A, Section 30, Polk Township.
Jamie Lynn Duffy conveys to Matthew S Sheridan, Tami Sheridan and Tyler Sheridan, real estate in Lots 14 and 15, Block 1, Keystone.
Barbara Young conveys to Skyler and Kimberly Kimm, real estate in Lot 14, Young’s Second Addition, Blairstown.
Geraldine J Smalley conveys to Scott and Rebecca Steffen, real estate in Section 9, Cedar Township.