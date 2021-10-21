While most of Iowa’s 3 million old tires are disposed of properly each year, some illegally disposed tires recently left unsuspecting landowners with a financial headache and environmental concerns.
“In the last 18 months, we’ve seen a few unregistered haulers in eastern Iowa who collected waste tires from businesses and then stockpiled or abandoned them in farm fields, wooded lots or even mini-storage units,” said Kurt Levetzow, supervisor of DNR’s southeast Iowa field office.
“If you’re paying someone to pick up your old tires, use a DNR-registered waste tire hauler,” says Mel Pins, DNR’s waste tire coordinator. “If you’re paying a price that’s extra cheap, you should be extra concerned, as that individual is most likely not registered with DNR.”
Iowa law prohibits land disposal of waste tires. Waste tires cannot be dumped, buried or burned. Use a properly registered waste tire hauler and processor who disposes of tires to help keep storage under the 500-tire limit.
Contact DNR for more information on proper waste tire management. For more information call the Land Quality Bureau, Iowa DNR at 515-729-4616.