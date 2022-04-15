INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, April 18 the City of Independence Water Department will be conducting a water shutdown on the SE side of town as a part of the Highway 150 construction process. The shutdown will happen first thing in the morning and is expected to last most of the day. The affected areas will be on 3rd Ave SE from 6th St SE to the Highway 150 bridge and on 8th St SE from 3rd Ave to 4th Ave SE. Please note that in unexpected situations, other areas near this location could be affected.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.