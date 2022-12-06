The Waverly Chamber of Commerce has your shopping covered this holiday season! Give the gift of Waverly Dollars and give back to your community through shopping local. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce would like to remind residents that Waverly Dollars are available at their office and make great gifts for anyone on your list! Waverly Dollars are checks that spend like cash and are redeemable at any Waverly business.
During the holidays, and throughout the year, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to shop locally. From skies to shoes, manicures to massages, the gift of Waverly Dollars tucks the entire community into one perfect present! Stop by the Chamber office at 118 East Bremer Ave to get Waverly Dollars today.