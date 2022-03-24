WAVERLY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 8: At 7:46 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Fourth Street Southwest at the entrance to the Village Square parking lot. According to the accident report, Catherine Ellen Wylam, 62, of Waverly, was at the stop light in the driveway driving a 2012 Toyota Sienna facing west and planned to turn south onto Fourth Street. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius southbound and turned eastbound into the driveway, but her windshield had not been properly defrosted and turned too close to the Sienna, scraping the entire driver’s side of the car on the van’s front driver’s side corner. Both vehicles sustained minor damages. There were no injuries or citations, but the teen was deemed to be at fault for insurance purposes.
• At 5:54 p.m., police cited a 17-year-old Bremwood resident for drug violations from a previous incident.
March 9: At 2:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Brian Nelson LeClere, 40, of Urbana, for second-offense OWI.
March 10: At 6:59 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue Southwest. According to the accident report, Melanie Marie Kallenberger, 57, of Waverly, was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, while Ivan Hernandez, 42, of Omaha, Nebraska, was westbound on 10th Avenue in a 2015 BMW X4 and did not stop at the stop sign or pulled out too soon in front of Kallenberger. The resulting crash caused both vehicles to be total losses. Both drivers were taken to Waverly Health Center by Waverly Ambulance for suspected minor injuries. Hernandez was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• At 11:12 p.m., police took a report of a truck that was egged by unknown juveniles that occurred around 10 p.m. Damage resulted.
March 11: At 8:59 a.m., police were called to the Lied Education Center for a report of a student in possession of marijuana. A 13-year-old male was referred to Juvenile Court Services for the violation.
• At 10:42 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the Walmart parking lot. According to the accident report, Pat Marlin Wilson, 70, of Dumont, was backing out of a parking space in a 2017 GMC Terrain SLE and was starting to proceed forward. Meanwhile, Roger Eugene Baker, 65, of Waverly, had backed out of his spot while driving a 2018 Toyota Avalon XLE and struck the rear bumper of the SUV, causing minor damage to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.
• At 1:46 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and Cedar River Parkway. According to the accident report, Ernest Ray Miller, 58, of Tripoli, was eastbound in a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country on East Bremer while Sue Ellen Gable, 63, of Denver, was westbound in a 2012 Nissan Rogue and was preparing to turn onto Cedar River Parkway. Gable did not see Miller and turned in front of the van, causing a collision with both vehicles becoming total losses. Gable was taken to Waverly Health Center by a private vehicle for possible injuries and was later cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.
March 15: At 1:12 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Second Street and Third Avenue Southwest. An investigation led to the arrest of Regina Mae Latham, 45, of Oelwein, for OWI by drug.
BREMER COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Feb. 15: Deputies arrested Rachel Ann Peters, 35, of Frederika, for third-offense OWI and driving while barred.
Feb. 16: Deputies arrested Erika Nichole Pipkin, 33, of Sumner, on an active Bremer County warrant for five counts of fifth-degree theft. Pipkin was picked up at the Linn County Jail and taken to the Bremer County Jail, where she was held on a $500 bond.
Feb. 17: Deputies arrested Rusty Alan Surovik, 40, Sumner, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deputies arrested Angelina Marie Martinez, 33, of Sumner, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 20: Deputies took a report of an assault.
• Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. An investigation led to the arrest of Breanna Vanderkolk, 27, of Tripoli, for OWI.
Feb. 23: Deputies took a driving complaint. Further investigation led to the arrest of Nicole Reeves, 54, of Janesville, for OWI.
Feb. 26: Deputies arrested Keshia Watson, 43, of St. Paul, Minnesota, for first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also issued traffic citations for no valid driver’s license and operating a non-registered vehicle.
March 1: Deputies arrested Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson on an active warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while license barred, and aggravated misdemeanor. Ford-Nelson’s bond was set at $2,000.
• Deputies arrested Corey Walker, 35, of Waterloo, for two counts of first-offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
March 6: Deputies arrested Zachary Neal Moser, 32, of Dunkerton, on an active Bremer County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of domestic assault causing bodily injury. Moser was picked up at the Fayette County Jail and taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $1,000 cash bond.
• Deputies arrested Bob Coffer Bennett Jr., 30, of Charles City, for driving while barred.
March 7: Deputies charged a 16-year-old male with first-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense possession of tobacco.
March 9: Deputies arrested Nathan Redman, 33, of Tripoli, on an active warrant as well as for fifth-degree criminal mischief.
March 14: Deputies arrested Mattea Chanique Cyrus, 30, of Waterloo, on an active warrant.
March 15: Deputies arrested Jeri Mueller, 24, of Tripoli, for OWI and child endangerment.
IOWA STATE PATROL
March 19: At 8:16 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a parked semi on U.S. Highway 218 North Exit 195 in Janesville. According to the minimum crash report, Eric Stenseth, 52, of Cedar Rapids, was driving northbound in a 1999 GMC pickup and took the exit into Janesville and passed a parked 2005 International semi that was in the shoulder. The truck hit the semi, and Stenseth was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by Waverly Ambulance, where he later died from his injuries. Also assisting on scene were the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Janesville police, fire and first responders, University of Iowa Aircare and Dale’s Auto Service of Waverly.