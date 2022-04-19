The Waverly Senior Center is offering a fun event for all ages. On Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m., the center will be hosting a vintage style show and luncheon featuring wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from the 1930s to the ‘80s. Master of Ceremonies for the style show, Diane Freestate, will share a history of each fashion provided by local owners. Tickets are $15 and need to be purchased in advance by calling 319-352-5678. Seating is limited for this special event.
The style show menu is: Chicken Salad on a Croissant, Ham Salad in a Cream Puff, Cucumber Sandwiches. Jello Salad, Petite Desserts, Punch, Coffee and Water.
“Our events committee works tirelessly to provide occasions that engage the community and offer some fun. We are excited to be hosting this inaugural vintage style show and luncheon, which is the perfect spring event for a Saturday afternoon in May,” said Cyndi Campbell, Waverly Senior Center Board Chair. “In keeping with the theme of the style show, a retro-menu will be served to the patrons. We hope to make this an annual affair.”
Diane Freestate, Master of Ceremonies for the vintage style show said, “I am excited to be part of this fashion show. I’ve had a lifelong passion for fashion design and especially an interest in historic wedding fashion. It should be a fun and informative luncheon.”
We are now accepting all credit cards as payment for 506 meals and other activities. The Waverly Senior Center is located at 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly. Parking is plentiful. Find us on Facebook @waverlyseniorcenter or @the506cafe