Congratulations to ten Waverly-Shell Rock 8th graders who were selected to participate in the 2021 Northeast Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Middle School Honor Band Festival.
The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 4 in Oelwein, where students will participate in rehearsals and present a concert.
Selection to this event is considered a high achievement and these students will perform among the finest middle school musicians in Northeast Iowa.
The concert will take place in the Oelwein High school Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children.