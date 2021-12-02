W-SR MS NEIBA selectees

The eighth-grade students from Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School selected to the NEIBA middle school honor band are, front row: Beckett Hunzelman (tuba), Lucas Geerts (French horn), Hadley Spooner (alto saxophone) and Alexandria Johnson (flute). Back row: Aubrey Moeller (bassoon), Avery Corcoran (trumpet), Coryn Eckerman (clarinet), Dayna Westendorf (trumpet) and Mollie Hunzelman (oboe). Not pictured: Elliot Schneiderman (tenor saxophone).

 Courtesy photo

Congratulations to ten Waverly-Shell Rock 8th graders who were selected to participate in the 2021 Northeast Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Middle School Honor Band Festival.

The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 4 in Oelwein, where students will participate in rehearsals and present a concert.

Selection to this event is considered a high achievement and these students will perform among the finest middle school musicians in Northeast Iowa.

The concert will take place in the Oelwein High school Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children.