Count from one to one hundred.
It would take you some time to get there.
Then try to live it.
It would take you much longer. Let’s say about 1,200 months. Or 5,200 weeks. Or 100 springs, summers, falls and winters.
Yes, one hundred planting seasons and one hundred harvests, and just as many trips around the sun.
Thinking about living a century is easier said than done.
That’s why those who ultimately get there, and remain sharp to recall the details of their lived stories, are rare to come by.
That’s what makes Gertrude Boeckmann, the oldest member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, a treasure.
She is one of the blessed few who has reached a centennial milestone with a razor sharp mind, recalling in great detail, neighbors and friends and family in albums filled with black-and-white photos and a scrapbook bursting with obituaries.
Long gone, they all still live in her memories.
“I’ve met many lovely people who didn’t make it this far,” she said. “I don’t take any prescription drugs.”
Gertrude considers herself lucky to have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, April 3.
It was a small gathering in the chapel at the Shell Rock nursing home where she now resides. Family and treasured friends and many congratulatory cards, 107 to be precise, not to mention the cupcakes, were part of the celebration.
Today, Gertrude’s room in the nursing home is packed with memories she was able to bring along with her and display in this small space.
Among them is the family farm, off of Highway 63, an aerial shot of which is now hanging on the wall opposite Gertrude’s chair.
It’s fair to say that as the physical dimensions of Gertrude’s universe have shrunk from the vastness of the farm mostly to the chair, where she often naps, and to the couch that she brought from her house to the nursing home, her nimble mind has been set free to travel through the past, swooping in and out of key moments. Among the memories are the pranks of Winston, her favorite dog, her son’s pet. Or the story of how the cattle on their farm once broke out, ending up at the small cemetery abutting their property. Feeling bad about the cows grazing there, Gertrude told the pastor to relieve her conscience. The weight was lifted off her shoulders when he quipped, comfortingly, “Don’t feel bad, they were all happy to see the cows.”
Recalling the past occupies most of Gertrude’s present these days. Friends and family visit her occasionally and, not long ago, one of her sons took her on a day trip to the farm, quite the special treat for her.
Strong-willed, sharp-tongued and soft-hearted, she has also been filling her time at the nursing home with a ministry she started years ago–gifting people around her with rosary bracelets.
“As you get older, you have your mind made up, and it’s your way or no way,” she says, summing her attitude in her sunset years.
Her good friend, Paula Stevenson, of Waverly, makes the bracelets of colorful beads and a small crucifix, and they fly off Gertrude’s arms almost as soon as she puts them on to display for guests.
Giving the bracelets away and spreading her faith though them makes Gertrude happy.
She keeps her rosary, made of wooden beads, on her lap, so she can pray it daily.
That’s the one she wants to take with her in her journey to eternity.
The walls of Gertrude’s room are packed with family photos and over 20 crucifixes. They all hold sentimental value, like the one that was used on her dad’s casket.
Also on the wall is her last car’s license plate, which is hanging not far from a framed picture of her wedding photo.
A rotating Christmas tree, now decorated with Easter ornaments, gives the space a bit of energy.
EARLY LIFE
Born on a farm across the road from the current location of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly’s Horton Road, Gertrude and her parents, Eva and Leo Sebilsky, moved to town when she was 9 months old.
Her dad worked at John Deere and her mom did seasonal work locally.
In 1941, Gertrude graduated from Waverly High School and got a teaching certificate, so applied to a teaching post in Sumner.
She did not take the job as she did not have a car.
She eventually became a telephone operator in Waverly, earning $50 a month.
She said in her time there, it was not uncommon for operators to call the police to give them a ride home when they worked late at night.
It was in high school that Gertrude met Arlon Boeckmann, her future husband. The two started dating after graduation when he offered to take her to a band concert at the Paramount Theatre in Waterloo one day.
They married on June 27, 1944, Arlon’s 23rd birthday, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly at the unusual time of 9 a.m., she recalled.
“We were fasting so we could receive the Eucharist at our wedding,” she said, explaining the timing.
The wedding mass, she recalled, was delivered by Father Paul McGuire.
The reception dinner was held at the Russell-Lamson hotel in Waterloo, she recalled.
Arlon was Evangelical when he met Gertrude, and became a Catholic afterwards. He was a farmer and a part-time worker in a fertilizer plant in Tripoli.
They have three sons, Doug, Mike and Barry.
Among Gertrude’s enduring memories are trips to Switzerland, Maui and Canada.
Locally, she recalled vividly going out with her family to Roy’s Place in Waverly to eat out.
“That was a big thing,” she said. “Those hamburgers were greasy.”
To this day, she is not a fan of green beans and would rather go for potato salad from Sub City, hot dogs, shrimp, baked potatoes and Ritz crackers.
Gertrude said one of her life principles has been to value others.
“I enjoy each day and each person,” she said. “I let them have their opinion. Everybody should be able to have their opinion, this is a free country and everyone should be able to express themselves. People need to respect your elders.”
Showing a quaint sense of humor, she said she dreams of classmates and family more often these days.
Asked about the meaning of life, she quipped:
That’s a good question,” she said. “You tell me. I made it with a lot of prayers and worry and a lot of happiness and gatherings. I am always so happy when I hear, ‘I am home safe, mom.’
“It’s hard to give someone else advice, but listen to your parents. They have experience and they love you. Love can do so much…”