Thanks to a $125,000 grant from the CAT Grant Committee, in addition to the overwhelming community support and previously received grants, Janesville Public Library has reached their $532,000 fundraising goal. Community donations and fundraisers totaled $154,342. The goal was reached in under two years of fundraising and the Library is planning a grand opening for this fall.
$125,000 CAT Enhance Iowa grant awarded to Janesville Public Library
