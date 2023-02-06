AA Children and Family Conference

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Kenneth Morris, Jr., a descendant of Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington, will serve as keynote speaker for the 12th African American Children and Families Conference, scheduled as a virtual conference from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Morris will address “History, Human Rights and the Power of One,” as part of a line-up of speakers and panelists focused on topics supporting the theme of “Education, Justice and Equality: A Shared Responsibility.”