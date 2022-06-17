Offense was the name of the game for Waverly-Shell Rock whether it was from their bats or the 10 hit by pitches from Forest City.
Ethan Chapin was the starting pitcher for the Go-Hawks. Chapin gave up two quick runs in the top of the first before getting out of the inning.
W-SR wouldn't be trailing for long though. After a HBP, Jacob Lord reached first and moved the runner to second with one out. Abram Wrage followed that up with an RBI single to push the score in the Go-Hawk's favor, 3-2.
With Lord on third, a wild pitch allowed him to cross the plate and tally another run for W-SR.
Another HBP with the bases loaded scored another run for the Go-Hawks to extend their lead to 5-2.
With the bases loaded, Dylan Stockdale battled back from an 0-2 count to draw an RBI walk.
After the pitching change and the bases loaded, Chance Key hit a deep ball to right-center. The throw to third to try and get Key out got away from the third baseman to allow Key to score with a little league style inside-the-park home run to score four runs.
"I had a good swing on it," Key said. "I went to third on the throw in and it got away from the third baseman. It gave some good momentum for us and we just kept getting at it."
The grand slam moved the score to 10-2 with two outs but W-SR wasn't done scoring runs yet.
With runners on first and second, freshman Nolan Foster blasted his first career home run over the left field fence.
"I was struggling at the beginning of the year," Foster said. "I was getting decent balls out but it was right to guys. I knew I was due going into that at bat. My swing felt good in the cage and I even told my teammates my swing feels way better today, I think I fixed it."
A groundout was finally the final out of the first inning with the score 13-2.
Chapin gave up a leadoff triple that was nearly a spectacular diving catch by Key to start off the second inning. An infield single allowed the runner to score to make the score 13-3.
With two outs, a walk loaded the bases. Chapin walked the following batter to score a runner but Chapin followed that up with a strikeout on a slow curve to limit the damage to two runs.
Sam Roose led off the bottom of the second inning by getting on base and later scoring off a Carson Graven sacrifice fly to make the score 14-3.
With Stockdale on third, Korbyn Dewey struck out but the catcher dropped the ball. The subsequent throw to first allowed Stockdale to score and Dewey to reach first safely.
After back-to-back HBP to load the bases and two outs, Wrage hit a bases clearing three RBI double to center field. The double extended the Go-Hawks lead even further to 19-4.
After a deep fly out by Roose, Chapin started off the top of the third inning with a strikeout. A walk loaded the bases with one out and a single to center scored one run to make the score 19-5.
A double by Forest City scored two more runs to end the scoring for the Indians with a score of 19-7. Lord made a nice defensive play to end the inning and strand runners at second and third.
Dewey put the final nail in the coffin with a two RBI double after the 10th HBP of the game for Forest City to move the final score to 21-7.
"I think a win like this really brings the guys together," Key said. "We are all swinging really well right now. It is good momentum and we need to keep it going."