Thirteen members of the 2023 Wartburg softball team earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete honors, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.
This is the sixth-straight year multiple Knights have received this honor. Wartburg has had at least one honoree in 17 of the last 21 seasons.
Wartburg’s honorees: Riley Feeley, Sydney Fellows, Lauren Frerichs, Ally Happ, Hannah Happ, Sydney Illg, Kennedy Lape, Alexis Larson, Hannah Luellen, Kailey Maksim, Gwen Mews, Kaylie Springer, Jenna Wiebenga
To be eligible for this award, a player must have achieved a 3.50 grade point average or higher during the 2022-23 academic year. 2,369 NCAA Division III softball players earned Easton / NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors.