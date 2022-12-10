Waterloo- It was the first misstep in the otherwise perfect start of the Indian season. 

The energy in the Waterloo Christian gym was electric to begin the game as the Regents (3-2) took a 4-3 lead over the 15th ranked Clarksville Indians (4-0). Jenna Myers hit a shot at the elbow to tie the game back up at 8-8 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. 