Waterloo- It was the first misstep in the otherwise perfect start of the Indian season.
The energy in the Waterloo Christian gym was electric to begin the game as the Regents (3-2) took a 4-3 lead over the 15th ranked Clarksville Indians (4-0). Jenna Myers hit a shot at the elbow to tie the game back up at 8-8 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.
Waterloo Christian hit a last second shot to go into the second quarter ahead 20-14 with Myers leading the Indians with five points.
Clarksville ran into foul trouble as a team in the second quarter, allowing the regents to shoot bonus free throws just 2 minutes into the second quarter. The Indians took its first timeout down 30-21 with just a few minutes left in the half.
Cailyn Hardy exploded for six points in under a minute to send the Indians into halftime trailing 35-27.
"It can motivate you," head coach Ross Timmermans said. "Especially towards the end of the half when the team hasn't played well it is something to feed off of. We just didn't feed off of it and that wasn't a team that I have witnessed this year. We just didn't bring the energy."
Myers hit a three at the top of the key to cut the lead to 37-32 in the beginning of the second half. The Regents took its first timeout ahead 44-37 after back-to-back threes from Myers and multiple steals from Hardy.
With just under two minutes left in the third, the Indians cut the lead to 44-41, but the Regents ended the third quarter with a layup to go into the final frame ahead 46-45.
Clarksville took the lead back and called a timeout up 47-46 early in the fourth quarter. Hardy hit a big three pointer and the Indians took a timeout down 52-50 with under three minutes to play.
The Regents were able to hold on for the 52-50 win.
The Indians were hit with a sick bug recently and it made an impact with the play on the court.
"We've got about five or six girls that are sick right now," Timmermans said. "I think they let that interfere with the way that they played tonight."
The depth of the Indians bench was tested due to the illnesses and it showed with the result of the game.
"We just have to do a better job of having a few girls step up," Timmermans said. "When things get tough, when things get hard, you have to battle through it and we didn't do that tonight."
Myers led the Indians with 15 points and Hardy finished the game with 12.