After a month-long joint investigation by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department, a series of 10 drug narcotic search warrants were executed the week of July 11-14.
On July 11, 2023, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered an individual who drove up to the deputy at the Elgin Fire Department. An investigation was conducted, and the driver of the vehicle, Ryan Smith, 29 of Elgin IA, was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. West Union Drug Canine and Officer were requested, in which the drug canine indicated on Smith’s vehicle. A search warrant was executed on Smith’s vehicle, and distribution amounts of methamphetamine, multiple grams of marijuana, and a scale were found and seized. Smith was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
An additional narcotics search warrant was executed later that day at Smith’s residence, 608 Mill Ave Elgin IA by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department. During a search of the residence more methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were found and seized. Bryon Smith, 61 of Elgin, was charged and later arrested with possession of methamphetamine first offense, possession of marijuana first offense, serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Ryan Smith was additionally charged with felony drug possession.
On July 12, 2023, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department and Drug Canine, and Iowa State Patrol executed two more drug related search warrants at the building of 125 S Vine St. Apt 2 West Union IA and 116 E Elm St. Apt 102 West Union IA. During the execution of the warrants, numerous controlled substances including heroin, morphine, methamphetamine, THC wax/marijuana, ledgers, scales, loaded syringes, pill crushers, baggies, and other paraphernalia were found and seized.
Jeff Blue, 51 of West Union, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony, possession with intent to deliver morphine, Class C felony, possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance third offense, all D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Blue was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
Drake Duffield, 23 of West Union, was arrested and charged with sex offender registry violation, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana first offense, both serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Duffield was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
Nathan Slaughter, 38 of West Union, was later found and arrested by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Slaughter was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana third offense, both D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Slaughter was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
Misty Marie June Cook has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana third offense, both D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
On Friday, July 14, 2023, multiple agencies came together to execute five more drug narcotic warrants related to the above investigation. Agencies on the operation were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and Postville Police Department. Two drug canines were also used during this operation from West Union Police Department and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants were executed at the following addresses: 116 E Elm St. Apartment 101, 118 E Elm St. Apartments 201, 202, and 204, and 124 S Vine St. Apartment 7.
The Following individuals were arrested and (or) charged:
1. Warren Albert Harvey, 29 of West Union IA, arrested and charged with: Possession of methamphetamine third offense, possession of marijuana third offense, gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), all Class D felonies, gathering where controlled substances are used (marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Harvey was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
2. Ashley Marie Murphy, 30 of West Union, arrested and charged with: Gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine) a Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine first offense, possession of marijuana first offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used (marijuana), all serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Murphy was transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited initial appearance.
3. Jodie Marie Wakeford, 45 of West Union IA, arrested and charged with: Gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine) a Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Wakeford was transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited initial appearance.
4. Rachel Ann Latham, 48 of Oelwein IA, arrested and charged with: Gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine) a Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine first offense a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Latham was transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited initial appearance.
5. Roger Palmer Nichols, 52 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of controlled substance third offense (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance third offense (marijuana), both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
6. Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 37 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance second Offense (Methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance second Offense (Marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
7. Madison Rae Williams, 23 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of controlled substance second offense (methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance second offense (marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
During the course of this investigation, numerous arrests were made, and more charges pending. 53 charges were filed, including 24 drug felony charges and 29 misdemeanor charges. We will continue to investigate and work with all law enforcement agencies to reduce the illegal drug trafficking in our county. Sheriff Marty Fisher expects that more arrests will be made.
On July 19, the West Union Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on the premises of Family Dollar/Dollar Tree, 107 E Main Street West Union IA. This search warrant is the 11th search warrant, in just over a week, stemming from a joint investigation by the West Union Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office into a drug ring in Northeast Iowa. The entire store, along with two vehicles on the property were searched. During the search, drug paraphernalia, controlled substances, and a large amount of cash was located and seized.
Angela Lynn Becker, 39 of Strawberry Point, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class D felony.
Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, 28 of Fayette, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class D felony.
Krystal Lynn Fox, 35 of Sumner, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
This search increased the total number of search warrants executed to 11 and total number of people arrest to 16 in the joint investigation into the drug ring.