The Waverly public is invited to join a “community read and conversation” about the 1619 Project. As many know, the 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from the New York Times Magazine discussing the history of slavery in the United States and the contributions made by Black citizens to our country. The Project was created by Waterloo’s Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times.
Co-sponsored by the Waverly Branch-American Association of University Women, the City of Waverly Human Equity and Diversity Commission, Wartburg’s Multicultural Student Services, and EMBRACE: Celebrating Diversity in the Cedar Valley, the conversation will be a weekly meeting of interested participants whose primary goal is to learn about and discuss a facet of our history that is not well known by many Americans. The group will meet every Tuesday evening from 7:00-8:30 pm on the Wartburg College campus starting September 20th, 2022 and ending November 1. There will be no meeting on October 11. There is no cost to participate but registration is required by September 17th. For more detailed information and the link to register go to: https://waverly-ia.aauw.net/1619-project/