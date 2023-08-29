Editor’s note: Waverly Newspapers encourages community members to share personal stories that bring the community together.
The story of a man’s car often tells more about his soul than he would ever put in words.
This is the case of my husband’s love affair with his 1965 Corvette.
It was love at first sight and it has lasted a lifetime.
It first arrived in 1965, when Paul, then a recent U.S. Navy veteran, started tending to his family’s Century Farm.
A May 1959 graduate of Waverly High School, he began his lifelong farming career after his discharge from the Navy in 1961.
He’s known as a quiet, humble person not doing anything wild or crazy. However, when looking for a new car, as his 1955 Chevy was accumulating a considerable amount of miles, Paul saved up an entire extra year of wages to purchase a new 1965 Corvette.
The Chevy Impala was a popular car in 1964 when Paul began thinking about purchasing a new vehicle.
But he thought the Corvette was a “really neat car.” He needed to save up another year as the Corvette would cost $1,000 more than the Impala.
In December of 1964, Paul went to Lahmann Chevrolet Co., in Denver, Iowa, and ordered his Corvette.
He originally planned to buy the Milano Maroon car with a black interior but the dealer convinced him to order the Maroon interior to match the colors and he’s really glad he did.
The Corvette’s window sticker was $4,834.10 but Paul got it for the “bargain” price of $3,985.
The one thing he wished he could have done was order the car with its $500 fuel injection option but he couldn’t afford it.
Three months later, in March of 1965, his shiny new Corvette arrived at last.
In the agriculture community of pickups and sedans, the Corvette was definitely an unorthodox farm transportation for that time.
It drew attention and generated “quite the stir.”
So it was hardly a surprise that so many neighbors and family members wanted a ride in this “really cool” car.
One of them was Paul’s neighbor and former State Rep. Ray Lageschulte. He happened to see the Corvette drive by one day and asked Paul if he and his son, Dave (Lags) Lageschulte, could have a ride in it. Of course Paul obliged.
Paul’s best buddy from high school, Duane Schwartz, also wanted a ride, so Paul drove the Vette over to Duane’s and offered him the driver’s seat. Off they went with Duane’s fiancée Irma “squished” in the middle.
For 10 years, Paul also drove in the Corvette fellow Sunday school teachers at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Bremer, Joyce Heine and Doris Pries, to Sunday school meetings at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Artesian.
He says they were “squished together” but it worked. His grandma, Anna Musch from Denver, even got in on the action, getting a nice ride in the Corvette from time to time for family events in Waterloo.
Paul is amazed that his cousin, Bill Wente, still remembers the car’s mileage of 416 miles the day he sat in the car for his first ride in early April of 1965.
Bill vividly recalls Paul and his brother, Arlin, were cruising Bremer Avenue as was the custom back then. Bill was a passenger in classmate Dean Deike’s car and really wanted a ride.
Paul took the car out on Highway 218, heading towards Plainfield, and gave Bill, 15 years old at the time, the opportunity to actually drive it.
A major car buff, the teen was head over wheels in love with the experience as the Corvette was the first Muncie 4-speed transmission he got to drive.
At least another 30 people asked for rides in the new Corvette besides those already mentioned.
I was the one person that Paul’s Corvette didn’t seem to impress much.
At 16, I didn’t know anything about cars. In 1974 when we began dating, it was just another car to me.
I did, however, love driving the 300HP, 327 V8 engine, 4-speed vehicle down the Bremer blacktop, shifting up through the gears and generating some speed as we traveled down the road.
There was one close call that I thought could cancel our wedding plans.
A week before our wedding, on Feb. 9, 1975, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Western Douglas in rural Plainfield, I was driving the car down a snow-packed gravel road, lost control, flew into the ditch and landed up against a fence.
It was pretty scary, to say the least.
A neighbor came upon the accident while I was still in the car crying. He kept asking if I was okay and I replied, “Yes, but if I wrecked Paul’s Corvette, I’m afraid he won’t marry me anymore.”
Fortunately, there was no damage to the car due to the fluffy snow.
When he heard the story, Paul, with his calm personality, told me that my fears were in vain. Of course, he would still have married me, damage to the car or not.
The only other close call Paul had through the past 58 years in the Corvette was when a car pulled out in front of him on the left side from a side street when he was driving southbound on the original Highway 218 in Cedar Falls.
He slammed on the brakes locking up all four wheels to avoid a crash. The other driver stepped on the gas and they came within three feet of each other, but thankfully, avoided colliding.
The Corvette traveled to the Minnesota State Fair, Pasadena and Long Beach, California, Oregon, Eagle Pass, Texas, Washington, D.C., and New York City.
In the late ‘60s, Paul managed to get a parking ticket in New York City, which he doesn’t recall paying. Thankfully, they didn’t have the cameras they do today.
Our 7-month-old son, Michael, rode to Texas seated on his playpen pad in the back of the Vette to meet his great grandparents, Salvador and Rosa Flores.
Paul also remembers hauling two parts weighing 90 pounds each for his D6 Caterpillar dozer in the back of the Vette to Des Moines and home.
It made several trips to Tripoli on prom nights as our three children, Michael, David and Sarah all wanted to drive it to their respective celebrations.
It was even photographed in all of their senior pictures.
I guess, it was still a cool car in the 1990s, too.
In 2007, the chassis and the engine were restored, but the original paint and interior were preserved in their original form.
Paul’s friend, Brian Baker, and his cousin, Bill Wente, who memorably drove the Corvette as a 15-year-old, undertook this project and did a great job, with Brian doing most of the work.
The Corvette has been in Show and Shine events through the years. Recently, it was displayed at Waverly Heritage Days and the Bremer County Fair. It also could be spotted cruising Bremer Avenue on Waverly cruise nights.
It has been a year, however, since it’s been at any of these events.
Paul’s decline due to Parkinson’s, dementia and multiple myeloma cancer have put the brakes on his driving this past year.
Despite his challenges, his love for the Vette is as strong today as when he first put the keys in the ignition.
All these years, the Corvette was as loyal to Paul as Paul was to it. It has remained a one-owner vehicle and he wants to keep the car in good operating condition.
A couple of weekends ago, during Denver’s Breakaway Days, the Corvette proudly took part in the car show, thanks to Bill and Brian’s good hands. Bill came up with the idea to enter the car in Denver’s annual celebration since it was purchased in Denver, possibly the only new Corvette Lahmann Chevrolet ever sold.
Brian was on board immediately. They thought this would be a great surprise for Paul and give him something good to focus on, creating a special memory for him and for the family in the midst of Paul’s health concerns.
When we were walking onto the showgrounds, looking at the cars, Paul said, “Is that my car?”
And he had a wonderful day.
I hope that when he sees this article in the paper, about his beloved Vette, written by his beloved Yvonne, he will also have a wonderful day and the fleeting memory will make him smile.