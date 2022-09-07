On 9-2-22, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N Maynard IA. During a search of the residence illegal substances and items were found and seized. Jaron Opria Evans, 37 of Oelwein, and Karylann Renee Lewin, 19 of Oelwein, were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor, Possession of a Controlled Methamphetamine 1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st offense, serious misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Evans and Lewin were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they awaited initial appearance. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Iowa State Patrol and Fayette Police Department. More charges are pending at this time.
