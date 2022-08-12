Two were arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Palo, Iowa, woman.
Samantha Faith Bevans, 34, and Tacoa Talley, 38, are facing charges of murder in the first degree under Iowa Criminal code 707.2(1)(A), according to an Aug. 4, 2022, press release by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
On the evening of Aug. 3, 2022, deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Faith Bevans.
On the morning of Aug. 4, 2022, Talley of North Liberty, was arrested.
A welfare check conducted on July 15, 2022, by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at Jodie Bevans' residence, at 3397 64th Street Palo, Iowa, found that Jodie Bevans, 58, was deceased.
Based on the findings at the scene and the suspicious nature of Jodie Bevans' death, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Criminalistics Laboratory were called to assist with the investigation.
On July 17, 2022, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of Bevans’ death as "undetermined" and the manner of death as homicide.
Samantha Faith Bevans and Tailey were subsequently arrested and charged with murder in the first degree.
Upon conviction, murder in the first degree carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.