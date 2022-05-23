Two juveniles are charged with sex abuse in the second degree and false imprisonment after allegedly holding a 15-year-old in a Waverly tree house and repeatedly assaulting her.
Chad Chapline, 17, of Ogden, is charged as an adult and was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
The second juvenile, a 15 year-old, was transported to the Eldora Juvenile Detention Facility while a court decides whether he will face the charges as an adult or remain in the juvenile court system, according to a press release by Waverly Police Captain Jason Leonard.
Court records show that during a two-day ordeal, on May 14 and May 15, the victim was threatened with a sharp instrument while the assaults were ongoing.
Leonard said the juveniles had left the Bremwood campus, the residential treatment facility in Waverly run by Lutheran Social Services.
Court documents show that Chapline faces two charges of sexual assault, one for allegedly committing the acts and another one for aiding and abetting another person in committing the acts.
Sexual abuse in the second degree is a Class B felony, and upon conviction, carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.
False imprisonment is a serious misdemeanor.
Chapline was transferred to Allamakee County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on May 31, according to court records.