Lacie Evans of Bremer has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Camryn Wolfe of Fairbank has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2023 trimester in the General Science, Bachelor of Science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Lauren Block of Tripoli graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa on February 24.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.