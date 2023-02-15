Voting is under way in two special elections in Bremer County. Absentee voting in person started Feb. 15 at the Bremer County Courthouse and will close on March 7. If you vote by mail, the written request needs to be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Feb. 20.
On March 7, polls will open from 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf says that changes have been to the polling locations in Waverly, Denver and Jefferson Township. The auditor’s office has sent notices to the households affected by the changes.
The remainder of the county polling locations will stay the same. (See polling locations on page A3).
ON THE BALLOT
Public Measure BK: Hawkeye Community College
Hawkeye Community College is asking to approve a renewal of the existing tax rate since the current levy is ending.
Public Measure BK on the ballot is asking voters if they would approve the $35 million referendum, which is planned to be used for construction, remodeling or expansion of existing or new facilities on the main campus.
Public Measure EE
Public Measure EE is asking tax payers if they would approve the issuance of a $3 million bond to construct a baseball/ softball athletic complex, including concession and restrooms for Nashua-Plainfield Community School District.
The Bremer County canvass for both elections will take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 13.
Black Hawk County is the control county for the Hawkeye Community College referendum and Chickasaw County is the control county for the Nashua-Plainfield referendum.