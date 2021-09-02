They are lifelong supporters of the 4-H program. Gene and Shirley were 4-H leaders as their children were growing up. They were strong believers in leadership and communication skills instilled through the 4-H program.
While in 4-H Ed was able to go on the Citizenship Washington Focus and valued his experience so much throughout his life he started a fund in 2008 in Bremer County to help send 4-H’ers on the Washington D.C. trip. Later he started the Huck Awards given at the 4-H Banquet for outstanding leadership and communication skills. They are presented to the Intermediates and Seniors that have done their best to be good citizens and show strong leadership skills.
Examples of being a good citizen are helping others, caring for others, and respecting others. Leadership is helping others to become better citizens by teaching them new skills. Both Ed and Shirley still fund both these opportunities for Bremer County youth.
In 2019 Ed, Gene, and Shirley were awarded the “Friends of 4-H” award for their support. Thank you, we are so grateful for all you do for the youth in Bremer County!
Picture: Ed Huck and his parents Shirley and the late Gene Huck are Bremer County’s 2021 inductees into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.