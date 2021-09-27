Homecoming at Waverly-Shell Rock High School kicked off Sunday evening with a kickball tournament at the softball field and a week-long celebration of events intended to infuse joy and pride in the school spirit that will follow.
If the motto of this year’s event is a sign, that spirit is in full swing now and is planned to remain so for the duration of the festivities and well beyond.
A take on the popular “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” adage, plays off the idea that what happens during Homecoming week will remain.
On Monday, the festive atmosphere permeated the halls with decorations of a drive-up Wedding Chapel, complete with garlands, balloons, flowers and even a sign saying, “24-hour drive-up wedding window.”
On the far end of the first-floor hallway, over a sign that typically reads, “It’s a great day to be a Go-Hawk,” the wedding theme had culminated in a decoration featuring two oversized inflatable wedding rings and a handwritten sign that read, “Just Married.”
On Monday, which kicked off dress-up days, it was Jersey Day.
Many students and faculty heeded the tradition of the day, showcasing their favorite teams.
Monte Phillips and Rich Walvatne, both special education teachers, gleefully posed for a thumbs-up picture that captured the feeling around the school.
Rhiannon McCully, a paraeducator, said she is delighted to be a part of Jersey Day as she loves her team, the Denver Broncos.
“I love my team,” she said, donned in her jersey sporting No. 18, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. “Go Broncos.”
In the study hall, Lynn Silber wore her No. 15 jersey of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
In Mrs. Byers class and in Mr. Schlumbohm’s class, several students stepped out for a moment to display their team pride.
And in the assistant principal’s office, Mr. Brady Weber wore a University of Northern Iowa baseball jersey, a nod to his past as a member of the team.
Tuesday will be USA Day; Wednesday – Flannel Day; Thursday – Color Wars. The freshmen will wear white, the sophomores gold, the juniors red, the seniors blue and the staff will be decked out in black.
Friday, of course, will be Go-Hawk Spirit Day, so everyone will wear black and gold.
The spirit of the festivities, which on Monday evening featured a parade from the parking lot of the middle school, along Fourth Avenue Southwest, to the high school, was further amplified with a coronation at the gym afterwards.
The royalty court this year featured Ava Folkerts, Macy Smith, Annika Behrends, Morgan Aikey, Ashli Harn, Jacque Schneider, Brooke Willis, Morgan Schut, Jack Beam, Keaton Farmer, Aiden Riggins, Layne McDonald, Austin Dewey, Ryan Folkerts, Jacob Lord and Cole Steege.
The king and queen were announced after press time but will be added to the record.
But the overall joy of the festivities remained a constant.
“We wear it to support the kids,” said Phillips, the special education teacher. “They are a pretty creative bunch. They mix it up.”