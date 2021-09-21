CEDAR FALLS – MercyOne Friends of Cedar Falls Medical Center has selected six scholarship recipients for 2021. These local students pursuing a degree in the medical field each received $1,000 thanks to generous donations and matching funds from the RJ McElroy Trust. The scholarship winners are as follows:
Grace Litterer is a senior at Clarksville Community School. She plans to one day attend medical school from the University of Iowa. Grace has taken online college courses throughout high school. She spends her free time volunteering as a PALS mentor and working at the Child Development Center.
Ethan Bellendier of Independence is a 2019 graduate of Independence High School and is attending Luther College in Decorah. Ethan is studying neuroscience and plans to attend medical school. He is in several clubs at Luther, including Habitat for Humanity and Vote Smart. Ethan has also been an active volunteer at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
Alanna Fishel of Cedar Falls graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2021. She plans to earn a nursing degree from the University of Iowa. Alanna is passionate about her community and volunteers at the local food bank and Salvation Army as well as working several part-time jobs.
Halle Haack graduated from Hudson High School in 2021. She plans to attain a CNA license through Hawkeye Community College and then pursue a nursing degree at the University of Iowa. Halle volunteers and mentors in the Peers and Leaders program.
Sierra Loger graduated from Dike High School in May 2021. She plans to attend University of Northern Iowa and then Allen College for a nursing degree. Sierra has been instrumental in setting up a food program in Dike during the pandemic. She has also raised money for the American Cancer Society and created care packages for Grundy Hospital.
Arielle (Belle) Weber of Buckingham graduated from Union High School in LaPorte City in 2021. She plans to study cell and molecular biology at Grand Canyon University. After earning her bachelor’s degree, Arielle plans to apply for and attend Medical School. She is involved in sports, church activities, mentoring and the FFA.