Every fair has a community it calls home, but not every community has a fair.
Waverly is lucky to be the homestead of the Bremer County Fair and that synergy has brought a lot to both the city and the fair over the years.
As the 2022 Bremer County Fair kicks off July 24, its theme could not be more fitting: “Stars, stripes and country nights” says it all.
Next week, fair goers will enjoy the staples of the annual event. Everything from 4-H & FFA events to animal shows and the petting zoo to high-adrenaline events like Tuff Truck Madness and the Combine Demolition Derby to activities for the kids and entertainment for families, not to mention the Cute Baby Contest, will be on full display.
For years, the fairgrounds in Waverly’s Memorial Park have been the site of the storied fair and this year, it will be held in that location as well.
But what is different this time, is that while the 2022 fair is ongoing, so will the first phase of the construction work on the fair’s new site east of Waverly.
Ongoing also will be the fundraising for the new site, which upon its completion, will be a state-of-the-art facility that showcases the collaboration between the fair board, the City of Waverly, the county and the generosity of individual donors.
Meanwhile, the show will go on, and the 2022 Bremer County Queen Sydney Matthias will greet participants and kids, and award ribbons. For their part, the fair board members and the community volunteers who pull off this event every year, will continue to fulfill their duties behind the scenes, as they always have.
And while they are working the fair, more loads of dirt will be moved at the new site and more donations will continue to come as the momentum is building.
This year’s fair illustrates exactly why this worthwhile event is so treasured and why it sets the stage for the new site.
The momentum is here and the building and giving spirits now walk hand in hand.
That’s exactly what “Stars, stripes and county nights” means around here.
Bremer County Fair Queen Candidate Bios
by Courtney Malone
Makayla Asche — 17, is the daughter of Heather and Cory Asche. She is the reigning Miss Plainfield and is sponsored by First Bank. This fall she will be a senior at Nashua-Plainfield High School where she is active in FFA, FCCLA and Little Buddy Program. Her plans after high school include attending UNI and majoring in Psychology.
Kathryn Dillon — 18, daughter of Pat and Jill Dillon and Shelly Dillon. She is the 2022 Miss Sumner, sponsored by Dillon Law PC. Kathryn is attending Iowa State University in the fall majoring in Management and International Business with a minor in Spanish. At Sumner Fredericksburg High School, Kathryn was the Captain of Wrestling Cheer and the Rube Goldberg Team, Senior Class Vice President, National Silver Medalist in FCCLA Programs in Action competition, and many other high school events and activities. She has maintained multiple jobs during her high school career and was an NICL Academic All Conference award winner.
Megan Manweiler — 19, is the daughter of Karen and Wil Manweiler. She was recently crowned the Bremer County Dairy Princess and is being sponsored by the Bremer County Dairy Promoters. This fall Megan will attend Northeast Iowa Community College for her Agri-Business credits, in hopes of transferring to Iowa State for a degree in Ag Communications. She has been involved in the dairy industry her whole life and has been showing dairy cattle since 2012.
Sydney Matthias — 17, is the daughter of Aaron and Meesha Matthias. She is the newly crowned 2022 Miss Readlyn and is sponsored by the Readlyn Community Club. This fall Sydney will be a senior at Wapsie Valley High School where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball, student ambassadors, Junior High mentoring program, SIAC committee student representative, Silver Cord, and FFA, Sydney is currently the president of the Rainbow Clover 4-H Club. Sydney’s future plans are to play volleyball & pursue a degree in animal science.
Lily Mayo — 17, is the daughter of Dave and Stephanie Mayo. She is the 2022 Bremer County Beef Princess and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association. Lily will be a senior in the fall, and she participates in cross country, track, and Get-A-Grip through Sumner-Frederiscksburg. Lily is active in Faith Evangelical Church, Sumner Public Library, Sumner Family Aquatic Center and Sumner Community Theater. Her plans after high school include getting a bachelor’s degree in business. Lily would like to use her degree to start her own company, focusing on providing a unique outdoor experience for youth.
Karissa Oldenburger — 16, is the daughter of Seth Klobassa and Jodie Oldenburger. She is the newly crowned Bremer County Beef Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association. This fall Karissa will be a junior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School where she is active in volleyball, wrestling, soccer, FFA, and FCCLA. Karissa is also the current president of the Townline 4-H Club. After graduation she plans on attending DMACC and majoring in the agriculture field.
Jadyn Wagner — 18, is the daughter of Sarah Olmstead and Justin Wagner. She is sponsored by The Rusty Ladder. She is a 2022 graduate of Denver High School where she was active in choir, band, FFA and cheer. She is also active in 4-H as a member of the Janesville Super Stars. This fall, Jadyn plans to attend Hawkeye for dance & a degree in social work liberal arts.
Alexis Wurzer — 18, is the daughter of Chad and Suzanne Wurzer. She is a 2022 graduate of Denver Senior High School where she was active in basketball cheer, golf, marching band, concert band, Cyclone Achievement Club, LEO Club, CAPS, and Band Leadership Team. She is also an active member of the Jefferson Superiors 4-H Club. This fall, Alexis plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in Business.
Maddie Hoelscher to play her violin at the Bremer County Fair
by Estelle Johnson
Maddie Hoelscher is a 2022 Cedar Falls graduate, who formerly went to Waverly Shell-Rock. She is known by locals who are familiar with play programs, and Waverly-Shell Rock school performances. Maddie is a multi-instrumentalist, but her most beautiful performances are those that showcase her violin skills.
When I spoke with Maddie, I had asked her about how the fair board had approached her and asked her to perform. She said that she had contacted the fair herself, because she wanted to share her talents with the community. If you have ever heard Maddie play, you know that she puts her soul into her performances.
Maddie is a fun, friendly person who is sure to be charismatic and wonderful during her performance. She will be performing at 5:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Bremer County Fair. She will be located in the Fair Board Shelter.
Follow our coverage in print and online.