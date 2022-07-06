Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. The event will feature the WSR Dance Team, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. This week we will celebrate Christmas in July with the WSR United Way, so the band will play all your holiday favorites. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Rada Manufacturing is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving FREE popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Jimmy Johns will also be in attendance with food for purchase. The United Way will be at the event collecting personal hygiene items for their campaign and handing out free cookies.
This week marks another Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School Auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.