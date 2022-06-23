Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue on Thursday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park. Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community will sponsor the event featuring Phil and Travis, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.
Representatives from Bartels will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy.
Jimmy John's will also be serving food at the event for purchase. This week will mark our second CIK Boat Float led by CrawDaddy Outdoors. Those wishing to participate will enjoy a light paddle down to the park and listen to music while floating on the Cedar River. For more information or to reserve your spot contact
CrawDaddy Outdoors at (319) 352-9129.
Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2022 season!
In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3 / KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com
for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be the WSR Middle School
auditorium. If you have any questions, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.