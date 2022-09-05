The Day of Caring is an event where volunteers from around the area join local nonprofit organizations and homeowners in need to work on one-time service projects.
Together, we will help local non-profits, individuals, and our community by providing human capital to fix, repair, organize, create, and more!
Businesses and employees, schools and students, community leaders and residents will tackle meaningful projects that deliver a day of caring!
United Way Executive Director Jill Krall says, “Even after 4 years, the Day of Caring still continues to amaze me, This day means more to our community than any of us can really put into words. It is a visual of the generosity in the hearts of our citizens.” Over 30 teams of volunteers have registered so far! Even still, project needs outweigh the number of volunteers registered. More teams are needed to meet the needs of the currently submitted projects.
Teams consist of 2-10 individuals working together to complete a project. Team members may be co-workers, friends, neighbors, church groups or even acquaintances.
The day will begin with a Kick Off Breakfast, feature lunch for sale by Brazilian BBQ Food Truck & Jimmy Johns, and a wrap up party at the end of the day to celebrate the work of our volunteers.
“The value of volunteer time is currently calculated to be nearly $30/hour. Based on that figure, the Day of Caring will be worth over $25,000 to our community! That amount of impact in a single day is incredible.” says Krall.