During the annual Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association’s Christmas Party, Sheriff Tony Thompson announced the 2022 Deputy and Civilian of the Year for the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. These awards, along with recognitions for about 10% of the entire staff (Certificate of Merit Awardees) for jobs well done during the year were awarded Friday night at the Waterloo Moose Lodge. What makes these recognitions even more special is that they come not just from supervisors but recommendations from peers also.
This year’s Civilian of the Year is Colton O’Connell, Detention Officer with the Sheriff’s Office. O’Connell has been with the agency since 2017 and has been recognized three years in a row as a top performer in the organization. “Colton was cited this year for his outstanding organizational skills, a friendly disposition with all who work with him, and using absolutely no unscheduled sick time since being hired.” says Sheriff Tony Thompson.