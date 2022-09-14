Announcing the 2022 Iowa Celiac Conference to be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo, IA. The program time is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Highlights include gluten-free vendor fair, accredited speakers, drawing and door prizes. Gluten-free luncheon included with pre-registration. Registration deadline Sept. 23. For registration details call Iowa Celiacs (319) 231-0107. Walk-ins accepted, but not guaranteed catered meal.